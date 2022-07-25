Englewood police shoot, kill man who fired at officers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police shot and killed a man who was firing at officers while they responded to a disturbance at a home Sunday night.

Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to a home in the 5000 block of South Grove Street around 7:39 p.m. on a report of a disturbance involving family members. When they arrived, the department said someone inside the home began firing at officers. Officers fired back, killing a 22-year-old man, according to police.

No officers were injured. The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as part of department policy.

The 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified.