Englewood police release video of officers being hit by a car during deadly shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department has released video from a deadly shooting in May where officers were hit by a car as they responded to a call at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1401 East Girard Place in Englewood.

In the video update provided by Englewood Police Department Division Chief Vance Fender, a 911 caller reports the maroon Kia Optima as appearing suspicious because the caller does not recognize it and it was parked in someone else's designated parking spot. The caller says it appears two people are inside asleep and that the car was running.

According to Fender, officers were informed on the way to respond that the car was reported stolen.

The video update then shows two videos of different angles. The videos show officers approaching the car, opening the car door and demanding the people inside get out. Then, the car quickly accelerates, hitting officers in the process.

Two officers fired their weapons at the driver, who was identified as Caleb Grisenti, 22. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

You can watch the video released by the police department in the player below. Warning: the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.



Three officers were were injured, some of them "significantly." They were all released from the hospital within a few days after the shooting.

A female passenger in the involved vehicle was taken into custody.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the officers' use of force.

