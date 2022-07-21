Englewood officer fires at man fleeing from burglary

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood police officer fired at a man who nearly hit an officer with a stolen SUV while taking off from a reported burglary, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street at approximately 1:46 a.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, a man in a reportedly stolen black 2019 Audi SQ5 took off, crashing through a fence and almost hitting an Englewood officer, police said. Another officer responding to the incident fired his duty weapon at the man, but he was able to drive away, according to police.

No officers were hurt during the incident. It’s not clear if the man was injured from the officer’s gunfire, police said.

The SUV had front end damage and an Auto Nation placard in place of the license plate. Details on the man behind the wheel are limited at this time.

The 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is responding to investigate.

