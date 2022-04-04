Endangered Missing Alert issued for children possibly traveling through Colorado

DENVER — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for two children who were reportedly taken from their home in Buffalo, Wyoming, by their non-custodial mother.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the alert on behalf of Wyoming State Patrol because it's believed Alexis Roth, 23, is possibly traveling through Colorado with two of her non-custodial children, 4-year-old Aspen Roth and 2-year-old Serenity Naslund, as well as her 3-month-old custodial child.

Alexis Roth is described as a 5-foot-5, 120 pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aspen Roth is described as a 3-foot-5, 30 pound white girl with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Serenity Naslund is described as a 3-foot-0, 25 pound white girl with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The four are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 Dodge Caravan minivan with Wyoming license plate no. 16-9068.

The CBI said the children were last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday. It's possible they're traveling through Colorado and headed to Amarillo, Texas.

Anyone who sees Alexis Roth or any of the children is asked to call 911 or the Buffalo Police Department at 307-684-5581.