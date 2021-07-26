Endangered man, 59, missing from Mountain View since Saturday

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. — An endangered 59-year-old man from Mountain View in Jefferson County has been missing since Saturday at noon.

The Mountain View Police Department said it is asking the public to be on the lookout for William “Billy” Capehart.

He was last seen near his home along the 4100 block of Eaton Street in Mountain View. He has not returned home, which police said is "highly unusual." He typically stays in Mountain View or the Wheat Ridge area.

Capehart has a medical condition and his caregiver said he is considered endangered.

He is described as a white man standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blonde, curly hair and hazel eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Jefferson County Dispatch at 303-980-7300 or 911.