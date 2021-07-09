Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Endangered 15-year-old missing in Douglas County, deputies say

items.[0].image.alt
Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
alexander gratrix_missing.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:12:07-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A 15-year-old kid from Castle Pines is missing and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find him.

Alexander Gratrix is a developmentally delayed 15-year-old boy who was last seen via surveillance camera in Castle Pines North at 8 a.m. Friday, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of Cypress Way in Castle Pines on Thursday at approximately 11:21 p.m. following a family dispute, the sheriff’s office deputy said.

Alexander is 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, a black t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black high-top shoes, according to the news release.

If anyone in the public recognizes Alexander, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Line at (303) 660-7500 or the Tip Line at (303) 660-7579 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school