Employee cars damaged, stolen from Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Multiple cars were damaged and one was stolen from employee parking lots at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge.

Early Wednesday morning, officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to a report that eight cars had been vandalized and one car had been stolen out of two employee parking lots at Lutheran Medical Center.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined a group of individuals had damaged the cars and spray-painted graffiti on the building and nearby equipment.

Lutheran Medical Center officials said they gave surveillance video to police to review.

"We are distressed that anyone would deliberately cause property damage or harm to our hard-working overnight caregivers," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital has increased its security measures on the campus and the parking lots.

"Lutheran Medical Center will continue to do our best to protect the people who come here to provide care or to receive it, as well as their property," the statement reads.

As of Wednesday at 10:25 a.m., no arrests have been made in this case.

No other details were available.