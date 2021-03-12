Menu

Emergency crews prepare for busy weekend as winter storm approaches

Emergency crews are preparing for several feet of snow to land in the Denver metro area.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 11, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — EMT crews are preparing for what could be the largest snowstorm in years by stocking up on supplies and reviewing protocol.

"For a storm like this, we'll try to stock up on as many blankets as possible," said Kenton Vu, an EMT with Metro Care Ambulance in Aurora. "We have a lot of our trauma equipment stocked up as well. We don't want to use them — we're hoping not to use them."

A few feet of snow is expected across the Front Range. With the extreme weather comes travel concerns.

"Were trying to prepare as best as possible to get to our patients as quick as possible as we can," Vu said. "The roads are slick. It's not safe for you. It's not safe for us. We're doing it because we care for our community, and we want to try to help people."

Emergency crews are urging Coloradans to stay off the roads as much as possible this weekend to keep a clear path and prevent more injuries.

"The less cars on the road, the safer it is for us, and the safer it is to transport," Vu said. "So, if you don't need to be out, stay home."

