Embracing death: End-of-life doulas growing in popularity

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Workers dedicated to making death a more comfortable experience are embracing a holistic approach.

Sentinel Colorado reports death doulas tend to all the duties of dying that medical personnel do not. In a lot of ways they’re equivalent to a wedding planner, but for your final living moments.

They can help arrange funeral services, help complete legacy projects, make sure the aesthetic of a death place is exactly what a client wants and help family members cope.

Many hospice care workers are welcoming the popularity of the movement. They say it's changing the approach and culture around an experience everybody will have.