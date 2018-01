DENVER - Mark your calendars: Sir Elton John is coming to Denver for perhaps the last time.

The pop star will be stopping in the Mile High City for his 300-show "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. He'll be at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 7, 2019 at 7 p.m.

John announced the massive tour on Wednesday, saying he won't be going on tour again after the three-year-long gig wraps up.

Tickets for Elton John's Denver show go on sale on Feb. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $59.50 (not including fees). There also will be VIP packages available, starting at $159.

For more information, log on to altitudetickets.com.