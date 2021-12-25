Elizabeth animal sanctuary takes in abandoned calf that showed up on someone's back patio

ELIZABETH, Colo. — It's hard to argue that fate didn't save the life of a baby cow that was found on the back patio of a home in the Independence housing community in Elizabeth.

That's where Candice Ensign came to the rescue.

"We got real lucky," Ensign explained. "Everything aligned,. The stars aligned."

It turns out, a farmer had cleared the pasture of his cattle and didn't realize a calf was left behind.

"This calf had been on 1,000 acres of of coyote-infested land," Ensign said. "We got to her just in time."

Ensign to runs a nonprofit called Journey with Equus, which is primarily used as a horse sanctuary. Her land is next to the neighborhood where the calf was found. Now, Journey With Equus is the calf's new home.

"We're very much about giving every life an opportunity," Ensign said. "I've never bottle-fed a cow before but we're making it work."

The calf has a new name: Moo-kayla.

"She's doing great. She's probably gained about 10 pounds already," Ensign said. "She's our little Christmas miracle."

Journey With Equus is a nonprofit and always in need of donations to take care of all the animals, including Moo-kayla.

