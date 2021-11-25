Elitch Gardens debuts Luminova light experience to reopen park for holiday season

DENVER — Starting on Friday, Elitch Gardens is opening its doors during the holiday season for the first time in its 130-year history to debut a new lights show.

Luminova is a traveling holiday light display coming to Denver this year.

More than 3 million LED lights will be on display in set pieces from a 25-foot tall snowman to a 65-foot tall Christmas tree. Towering above it all is a 300-foot long wall of lights.

"Elitch Gardens has completely transformed into a winter wonderland," said Jolie DuBois, the communications manager at the amusement park. "We are going to be one of the brightest spots in Denver this year."

Organizers with Luminova say they intended to bring the attraction to Denver last year but were delayed because of COVID-19 last year.

"It brings you a little bit of joy, and I think especially that we all missed it last year. I think it's really going to be something fun for this year," said Gabe Hoffart, the founder of Luminova Holidays. "It's been a pretty tough 18 months, and we just hope that everyone really enjoys the holidays this year."

The Luminova event runs for 26 nights from Friday, Nov. 26 through Jan. 22. Reservations are required and can be booked on the Elitch Gardens website.

