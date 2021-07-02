Elitch Gardens cancels popular Fourth of July firework show due to lack of staff

DENVER — Elitch Gardens is the latest Denver spot making changes to its Fourth of July firework display.

The popular theme and water park was forced to cancel the show because of a lack of staffing needed to put it on.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the park said the following:

We sincerely value our guests support and patronage of Elitch Gardens. Due to the Park’s modified summertime operating hours made necessary by the area’s reduced available workforce, we must cancel the planned 4th of July fireworks show this season.



The Park will still open at 10:30 am for a full day of theme and water park fun for our guests to enjoy the 4th with their family and friends. Elitch Gardens is now hiring for seasonal team members for lots of positions, including ride operations, lifeguards, food service, security, entry attendants and more! Jobs are available for everyone sixteen and older. Interested applicates can apply online today, at ElitchGardens.com/Jobs.

After last year's Independence Day was primarily virtual events, Phillip Roybal and his son, Noah, were looking forward to the firework show at the park.

"I mean, it's everything. It's our summer crutch. It's something to do. It's an activity we could always plan on. It's an experience. That's one thing that we could do for the whole summer. It's everything for us," he said.

The father and son are now left trying to figure out where they'll watch fireworks on Sunday.

"It makes us have to kind of get creative and look for other outlets," said Roybal, "We just have to look elsewhere. We may have to travel somewhere close in town, be more beneficial and efficient for our family."

Zachary Green, who's in Denver for the holiday, told Denver7 that while the lack of staffing at Elitch Gardens is a concern, he's just happy it's open.

"It's a little disheartening because I know that we'd like to see show. We'd like to see maybe the park fuller with more staff so that way there's more attractions, more things to do, but I think we're at a good start," he said.

The lack of employees isn't an isolated problem. Less than two miles down the road, the Rally Hotel is working through a similar issue. It's trying to hire more staff ahead of the Fourth of July weekend and the All-Star Game.

"Almost every department is looking for additional help," said Mustafa Menekse, the Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel.

The hotel is even offering enticements for current employees and referral bonuses for existing staff.

While Elitch Gardens won't have a firework display on Sunday, the park will still be open for theme and water park fun. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.