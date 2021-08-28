Elijah McClain’s mother reflects on 2 years since his death

DENVER (AP) — It's been two years since Elijah McClain died following a confrontation with police in Aurora.

Since then, Sheneen McClain has been defending her son's name and quietly fighting for police reform. Colorado Public Radio reports she helped with a police reform bill that lawmakers passed last summer and that includes a ban on chokeholds.

She's also trying to improve policing and police oversight, and she wants to ban the use of the anesthetic ketamine during arrests.

Police tackled Elijah McClain in August 2019 and placed him in two carotid chokeholds. Paramedics injected him with ketamine, and he died a few days later.