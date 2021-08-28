Watch
Elijah McClain’s mother reflects on 2 years since his death

David Zalubowski/AP
In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, photograph, Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, a young man who died after a stop by police in Aurora, Colo., and has spurred investigations of police practices while galvanizing calls for police reforms, is shown in the office of her attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, in Denver. Two years after his death, McClain is defending her late son's name while trying to reform the police. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sheneen McClain
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 28, 2021
DENVER (AP) — It's been two years since Elijah McClain died following a confrontation with police in Aurora.

Since then, Sheneen McClain has been defending her son's name and quietly fighting for police reform. Colorado Public Radio reports she helped with a police reform bill that lawmakers passed last summer and that includes a ban on chokeholds.

She's also trying to improve policing and police oversight, and she wants to ban the use of the anesthetic ketamine during arrests.

Police tackled Elijah McClain in August 2019 and placed him in two carotid chokeholds. Paramedics injected him with ketamine, and he died a few days later.

