Election Day 2021: Live updates as polls open around Colorado

It's Election Day in Colorado and polls will stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

While it's an off-year election year, it's still important to ensure your voice is heard. Political science professors say the votes of people who participate in these elections have more weight and more of a chance to make a difference since fewer people are casting ballots.

While the ballot may seem more complicated this time around, we broke down each of the three statewide measures to provide clarity on the issues:



Proposition 120: Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction Amendment 78: Legislative Authority for Spending State Money Proposition 119: Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress

You can also watch our Election 2021 livestream anytime today to learn about these issues, and everything else you need to know about today.

A few quick reminders: It's too late to mail in your ballot, so you can either drop it off at a drop box or vote in person. You must do this by 7 p.m. for your vote to count. You can track your ballot to make sure it has been counted through BallotTrax.

Here are your live updates on Election Day in Colorado:

9:04 a.m. | Ballot return update from Monday evening

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, 953,196 ballots have been returned, according to the Secretary of State's office. A second update on returns will be released at 1 p.m.

Of those 953K ballots, 32.74% were registered Republican and 31.4% were registered Democrats. The remaining 34.86% were unaffiliated voters and 0.63% were libertarian voters.

The counties with the most returned ballots are, in order: Jefferson County, El Paso County, Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Denver County, Larimer County, Boulder County, Adams County and Weld County. Click here for more details on this breakdown.