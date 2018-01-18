Elderly woman facing eviction gets more time to clean lot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An 84-year-old woman facing eviction from a lot her mobile home sits on was offered more time to comply with the rental agreement she’s accused of violating.

RHP Properties, the company that owns Shady Lane Mobile Home Park in Commerce City, told Denver7 Wednesday it’s willing to stop eviction proceedings against Carol Heidkamp under the condition she cleans up her yard.

Management threatened to remove Heidkamp, who owns the trailer but rents the lot, from the park after they said she failed to comply to numerous requests to clear away debris and other items from her lot they say poses a safety risk to her and other residents.

The elderly woman told Denver7 Tuesday that she would be forced to live in her van if she was evicted.

“You feel so alone, and you don't know where to go,” Heidkamp said. “They've got an attorney's, and I have none. They've got money, and I have got none. Looking at being homeless and the weather like this time of the year — yeah, it's scary.”

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Heidkamp said she would comply with the stipulation to avoid an eviction. Management has given her 21 additional days to comply.

