Elderly sex offender arrested for masturbating in dining area of Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — He’s described as a regular at the Colorado Springs restaurant, but the 74-year-old man and registered sex offender will probably never be served at the establishment again.

John Weld was arrested last week for masturbating in full view of multiple diners inside the Colorado Springs restaurant, according to police.

Weld was observed masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant near Interquest Pkwy and Market Center Point around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a police report read.

The staff of the unidentified restaurant told police Weld was a frequent customer, coming in almost on a daily basis.

Weld is registered as a sex offender in Colorado Springs and has a history of arrests in California for peeping and indecent exposure dating back to 1995, according to police.

He was arrested for a misdemeanor offense of indecent exposure after the restaurant incident and released on a summons.

Police are concerned given his previous history that Weld has engaged in similar acts of public masturbation locally.