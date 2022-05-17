Elderly man with cognitive impairment missing from El Paso County

DENVER — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for an elderly man with cognitive impairment who has gone missing in El Paso County.

William Copeland, who requires medication, was last seen on Monday at 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Allens Park Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Copeland, 81, is described as a 5-foot-9, 190-pound, bald Black man with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue logo, blue pants and tennis shoes. He was seen driving a silver Mazda pickup truck with Colorado license plate 696-GMC.

Anyone who sees Copeland or knows where he may be is asked to call 719-390-5555.