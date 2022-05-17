Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elderly man with cognitive impairment missing from El Paso County

william copeland missing.jpg
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
william copeland missing.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 14:53:52-04

DENVER — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for an elderly man with cognitive impairment who has gone missing in El Paso County.

William Copeland, who requires medication, was last seen on Monday at 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Allens Park Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Copeland, 81, is described as a 5-foot-9, 190-pound, bald Black man with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue logo, blue pants and tennis shoes. He was seen driving a silver Mazda pickup truck with Colorado license plate 696-GMC.

Anyone who sees Copeland or knows where he may be is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
515480x360amnewsnicolebrady.png

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here