Elbert County sheriff’s sergeant who shot unarmed man won’t face criminal charges

A sergeant with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office who shot an unarmed suspect, who was hiding in an enclosed truck box covered with a tarp, will not face criminal charges, according to investigators.

Sgt. Mike Skalisky, on March 18, 2021, was startled by the hiding suspect when he pulled the tarp back and one shot was fired unintentionally, according to a review of the shooting by the Elbert County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, whose name was redacted in the review letter, had fled an attempted traffic stop for allegedly speeding and drove into the Kiowa Industrial Park in the 9000 block of Colorado 86, fleeing on foot and hiding in the box — about the size of dog kennel — according to the review.

Skalisky, searching for the suspect by following footprints on the snow-covered ground, called out several times, identifying himself as being with the sheriff’s office and for the suspect to “come out” and make himself known, the review said. There was no response.

When Skalisky pulled back the tarp the suspect, who was in a fetal position, moved and Skalisky “jumped back with both hands clenched, his weapon discharged one round.”

