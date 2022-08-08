El Paso deputy killed in line of duty Sunday, authorities searching for suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The office announced the death of Deputy Andrew Peery at 8:07 p.m. on Twitter. He died in a shooting.

The sheriff's office said authorities are now searching for a suspect named John Paz. He was described as a Hispanic male.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office John Paz

Earlier Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office warned the public of law enforcement activity around Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Authorities instructed residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

A procession for Peery began at 8:30 p.m. from UCHealth Memorial Hospital to Nevada Avenue, to the front of the sheriff's office on E. Vermijo Avenue and then onto Interstate 25 and to the coroner's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.