Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

El Paso deputy killed in line of duty Sunday, authorities searching for suspect

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Deputy Andrew Peery death_El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:41 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 22:48:18-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The office announced the death of Deputy Andrew Peery at 8:07 p.m. on Twitter. He died in a shooting.

The sheriff's office said authorities are now searching for a suspect named John Paz. He was described as a Hispanic male.

John Paz_wanted
John Paz

Earlier Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office warned the public of law enforcement activity around Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Authorities instructed residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

A procession for Peery began at 8:30 p.m. from UCHealth Memorial Hospital to Nevada Avenue, to the front of the sheriff's office on E. Vermijo Avenue and then onto Interstate 25 and to the coroner's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-7daysendhunger.png

Community

Join Denver7 and Food Bank of the Rockies for 7 Days to Help End Hunger