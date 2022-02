DENVER — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old reported missing out of Monument.

Thomas Sotelo was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road in Monument.

He’s described as a 12-year-old, 5-foot-3, 100 pound boy with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and black pants. He may have a scooter with him.

Anyone who sees Sotelo should call (719) 390-5555.