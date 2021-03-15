El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies woman's body found near Old Pueblo Road

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman's body found near Old Pueblo Road on Monday, and is now investigating her death as a homicide.

Deputies responded to reports around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, of a body found off Old Pueblo Road near Hanover Road, just south of Fountain.

The woman has been identified by the sheriff's office as 33-year-old Alison Cantrell. The cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner's office once they make a determination, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, current investigative efforts show Cantrell was last seen in public on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM, at the 7-11 located on 21st Street in Colorado Springs.

Paul Sexton Surveillance photographs released by EPSO from a 7-11 in Colorado Springs, where Alison Cantrell is seen on Saturday, March 13, at 5:52 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who had contact with Cantrell after she was seen at the gas station to call the Investigations Tip Line at (719)520-6666. "That is what we are most interested in, but obviously, if anyone has any information that they feel would be relevant to this investigation, please, by all means, give us a call on that tip line," said El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Jacqueline Reed.

One of Cantrell's friends, Bethany Schneider, spoke to News5 on Wednesday. She said Cantrell was a fun-loving mother, who was very outgoing. "Just running through my mind of how it could happen and who would do it... She's a very kind person, but she wasn't stupid. She wouldn't meet up with somebody without someone knowing where she was going, she wouldn't get into a vehicle with people that she didn't know... The people that know her would never do anything like this to her," said Schneider.

Cantrell worked at Mother Muff's, which provided News5 with this statement:

Alison, Ally to us, was an amazing woman! She was tough and sassy but sweet and kind at the same time. She brought positivity to every shift, and you knew it was going to be a good day when you saw that smile. She was a fun, loving mother and a big part of our family. She will be missed every day by everyone of us. Mother Muff's

According to a Facebook post, Cantrell went by the nickname "Crash" and used to participate in a roller derby league in California.

She began skating with the Derby Darlins in 2007 and was described as a "valuable member" of the team.

"Crash is an excellent skater which allows her to slide through walls with ease as a jammer, and when that doesn't work, she just crashes through them," a Facebook post from the Ventura County Derby Darlins stated.