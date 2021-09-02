El Paso County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill armed man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation in a rural area northeast of Colorado Springs.

Authorities responding to a report of a suicidal man just north of Peyton on Wednesday evening issued a shelter-in-place alert and told residents in the area to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports a crisis response team tried numerous times to deescalate the situation by phone before the man fired multiple shots at the deputies.

Three deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office fired back, killing the man.

