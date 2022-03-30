El Paso County Search and Rescue find missing hiker on Pikes Peak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who went missing Tuesday on Pikes Peak has been found alive.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team began their search for 26-year-old Michael Random at 6 p.m. Tuesday after he was reported overdue around 3:30 p.m. Before that, he was last heard from Tuesday morning.

Officials said he was hiking the Barr Trail, which starts near Manitou Springs and travels about 12 miles up to the peak of Pikes Peak. Random left Barr Camp around 5 p.m. on Monday morning, officials said. Barr Camp is about halfway up Barr Trail.

Search and Rescue were slowed down by challenging weather conditions Tuesday night, but by Wednesday morning, a full team of 22 searchers were deployed on the mountain. A team of 10 started from the summit, with another team of 10 beginning their search from the Cog. They also used a drone to search.

On Wednesday, Random was found about two miles below the summit. Rescuers are assisting him down the mountain and said they should be back at the bottom by late afternoon.

Random came to Colorado from Clinton, Oklahoma with the intention to summit Pikes Peak, according to his parents. They said he was well-prepared and was equipped with a zero-temperature sleeping bag and food supplies. He was attempting the summit alone.

This is a developing news story, News5 will update it when we receive more information.

