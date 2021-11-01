El Paso County family found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County family found dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office on Monday afternoon. Two children and two adults were killed at a home near Monument.

The deceased victims have been identified as Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50; Felicity Kreb, 13; and Barrett Kreb, 9. The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Christof Kreb. He too was among the dead.

The sheriff's office confirmed the victims and suspect were husband, wife and kids. The other family members in the home are with family and relatives.

The cause and manner of death for all will be released at a later time.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the family's home along the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call about somebody seriously injured in the home.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for about two hours as investigators worked to evaluate the evidence at the scene. On Saturday, they said they had found at least one deceased person at the residence.

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said in total, two adults and two children were found deceased in an apparent murder-suicide.

No other information is available as of now. Denver7 is working to learn more.