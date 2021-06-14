El Paso County daycare provider arrested on child abuse charges in infant's death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County woman has been arrested in the death of an infant who was staying at her home daycare, authorities said.

Dana McNair, 53, faces charges of felony child abuse resulting in death, along with 17 counts of misdemeanor child abuse in connection to other children who were staying at her daycare.

Sheriff's deputies in February had received a call about an unresponsive infant in the 500 block of Widefield Drive in unincorporated El Paso County.

First responders tried "lifesaving efforts" on the infant, who later died, according to the sheriff's office.

More information about the child's death and the conditions at the daycare were not yet being released.