FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Trevon Green, 26, was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive in Falcon.

Green is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of two lips on the right side of his neck.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Trevon Green is a missing and endangered adult from the Falcon area. If you see him please call @EPCSheriff at 719-390-5555 immediately. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Bg7AEmMjpZ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 7, 2022

According to the sheriff's office, Green has diminished mental capacities and is without his medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.