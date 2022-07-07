Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

El Paso County authorities searching for missing and endangered man last seen July 4

missing trevon green
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
missing trevon green
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 01:13:43-04

FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Trevon Green, 26, was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive in Falcon.

Green is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of two lips on the right side of his neck.

According to the sheriff's office, Green has diminished mental capacities and is without his medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed