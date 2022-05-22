Efforts to restore power to parts of Denver area expected to be completed Sunday

DENVER — Xcel Energy has a message for the thousands in the Denver area still waiting for their lights to work: Your power is expected to be restored by the end of the day.

In a statement released Sunday, the company said its crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the damage to power lines done by the spring storm Friday and Saturday.

“We expect to have power restored by the end of the day to all customers affected by the snowstorm, as long as their home or business does not have damage that would prevent them from accepting service,” the company said in a statement.

The storm knocked down limbs, damaging power lines in several areas of the city. More than 200,000 customers were without power in the Denver metro area Saturday morning.

More than 1,200 Xcel employees were working to restore power and were also helping to cut down any tree limbs that have either come in contact with a power line or were in danger of making contact, the company said.

Crews initially focused on repairs that would restore power to the largest number of customers, mainly the western and southern areas of the metro, Xcel said. The company has restored power to 185,000 customers, leaving 25,000 without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Xcel said customers who are still without power later this afternoon, should call them at 1-800-895-1999.