Effort to recall 3 Boulder Valley School District board members fails

Boulder Valley School District
Posted at 9:38 PM, Nov 29, 2021
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The efforts to recall three of the seven Boulder Valley School District Board of Education directors has failed, according to the Boulder County clerk.

Monday was the deadline for the recall committee to submit their three petitions with sufficient signatures. No petitions were turned into the clerk’s office as of 5 p.m., and Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick said the office considers the recall effort over.

The petitions were originally filed in September in an effort to recall Vice President Kathy Gebhardt, District C; Richard Garcia, District G and Lisa Sweeney-Miran, District A, over decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, like a public health order issued by Boulder Public Health requiring all students 2 and older to wear masks.

In a tweet, Sweeney-Miran thanked the community for its support.

Petitioners needed to collect 15,000 signatures for each petition to trigger a recall election, the BVSD said in September.

