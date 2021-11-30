Effort to recall 3 Boulder Valley School District board members fails

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The efforts to recall three of the seven Boulder Valley School District Board of Education directors has failed, according to the Boulder County clerk.

Monday was the deadline for the recall committee to submit their three petitions with sufficient signatures. No petitions were turned into the clerk’s office as of 5 p.m., and Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick said the office considers the recall effort over.

Today was the deadline for the BVSD recall committee to submit their 3 petitions with sufficient signatures. As of 5 p.m. today, no petitions were turned in and our office now considers this recall effort over. — Boulder County Clerk / Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick (@BoCoClerk) November 30, 2021

The petitions were originally filed in September in an effort to recall Vice President Kathy Gebhardt, District C; Richard Garcia, District G and Lisa Sweeney-Miran, District A, over decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, like a public health order issued by Boulder Public Health requiring all students 2 and older to wear masks.

In a tweet, Sweeney-Miran thanked the community for its support.

Hey #Boulder we were just informed that the @BVSDcolorado recall petitions were not returned by the deadline and the elections office considers the recall effort over. Thank you so much for your incredible support and for making sure that our community knew to #DeclineToSign! — Lisa Sweeney-Miran (@LSweeneyMiran) November 30, 2021

Petitioners needed to collect 15,000 signatures for each petition to trigger a recall election, the BVSD said in September.

