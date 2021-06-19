Effect of school lockdown drills on students under scrutiny

DENVER (AP) — Some students are calling themselves the “lockdown drill generation” after having experienced their fair share of active-shooter drills.

Colorado Public Radio reports about 95% of schools practice what to do in case a shooter enters their facility.

But some students and lawmakers are questioning if the way the drills are conducted is leading to depression, stress, anxiety and physiological health problems among students.

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado recently re-introduced the bipartisan School Safety Drill Research Act.

If passed, the National Academy of Sciences would get a million dollars to study the effect of active-shooter drills on youth and come up with recommended approaches.