Eaton police officers shoot suspect who fired on them early Friday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who opened fire on two Eaton police officers Friday morning is in the hospital after police, who were responding to a disturbance call, returned fire.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, police officers with the Eaton Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Aspen Court after receiving a report of a disturbance. The 911 callers said they could hear an argument between a man and a woman, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Two police officers arrived at the home at 1:32 a.m., where they found a man armed with a gun, according to the sheriff's office. He allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officers and they returned fire and struck him.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The two officers who responded were not hurt.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this shooting.

No other details were available Friday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Det. Jared Patterson at 970-400-2851.

