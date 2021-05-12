Eaton man arrested on murder charge after deceased person found in Weld County home

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Eaton man on a murder charge after a person was found dead in a home in unincorporated Weld County.

On Tuesday around 7:40 a.m., deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Wall Street in near Eaton after receiving a report of a deceased person. A person at the scene told authorities a person had been murdered in the home.

Based on witness statements, deputies identified Gabriel Faudoa as a suspect. He had fled from the area in a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 8:30 a.m., authorities found him near 5th and Wall streets and he was detained. He was transported to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, and then was booked in jail on charges of first-degree homicide, robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The deceased person in the home has not been identified.

Faudoa had been convicted of second-degree assault involving strangulation in 2019 and was sentenced on Jan. 30, 2019 to six years in prison. He was paroled in August 2020 after serving 20 months, according to the sheriff's office.

Anybody with information connected to this investigation is asked to call Det. Nicholas Kollath at 970-400-282 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.