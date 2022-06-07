Eastern plains under threat of 'very large' hail, strong winds, isolated tornados through Tuesday evening

The potential for severe thunderstorms across Colorado's southeast plains remains a concern Tuesday due to "very large" hail, damaging winds, and a low chance for an "isolated tornado," according to the National Weather Service.
The hail — as large as baseballs — and up to 70 mph wind are the primary risk with these storms, NWS Pueblo said, and will impact the southeast plains mostly between 2 and 10 p.m. Residents in Kiowa County, Bent County, Prowers County and Baca County should keep an extra careful eye on NWS weather alerts, forecasters said.
Right-moving supercells will have the greatest tornado risk, NWS said. The chance of an isolated tornado is most likely along the Palmer Divide and Raton Ridge.
These are the current weather-related alerts in place (this list will be updated throughout the afternoon. Click the link for details, including hail size and wind gusts):
- Tornado warning including Ovid and Amherst until 5:45 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning for Timpas until 6 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning for Lincoln County until 6 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning for Haswell until 6:15 p.m. (This storm will contain golf ball sized hail, per the NWS)
- Severe thunderstorm warning for McClave until 6:15 p.m. (This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and tennis ball sized hail, the NWS says)
- Severe thunderstorm warning to Haxtun, Peetz and Crook until 5:45 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for the entire eastern half of Colorado due to hail likely up to the size of a tennis ball, up to 70 mph gusts and a couple possible tornadoes. This also applies to parts of northeast New Mexico, far west Oklahoma and northwest Texas.
- Special weather statement for Hoehne, Branson and Villegreen until 5:45 p.m.
- Special weather statement for Kim until 5:45 p.m.
- Special weather statement for Yoder until 6 p.m.
The NWS out of Boulder said another one of the main severe threats will likely be supercells moving southeast from Wyoming across Colorado's northeast plains between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Under certain conditions, this may shift from the plains west to the Interstate 25 corridor and Denver metro area, but this is not as likely as the storm hitting the plains.
"There is considerable uncertainty due to the battle of ingredients today," the NWS wrote in its forecast discussion.
By the evening hours, a few thunderstorms are possible across the eastern plains, but they will continue pushing into southern Nebraska and Kansas.
The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoons will continue into Wednesday and Thursday along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor.
Click here for more weather details.