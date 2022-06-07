Eastern plains under threat of 'very large' hail, strong winds, isolated tornados through Tuesday evening

The potential for severe thunderstorms across Colorado's southeast plains remains a concern Tuesday due to "very large" hail, damaging winds, and a low chance for an "isolated tornado," according to the National Weather Service.

The hail — as large as baseballs — and up to 70 mph wind are the primary risk with these storms, NWS Pueblo said, and will impact the southeast plains mostly between 2 and 10 p.m. Residents in Kiowa County, Bent County, Prowers County and Baca County should keep an extra careful eye on NWS weather alerts, forecasters said.

Right-moving supercells will have the greatest tornado risk, NWS said. The chance of an isolated tornado is most likely along the Palmer Divide and Raton Ridge.

These are the current weather-related alerts in place (this list will be updated throughout the afternoon. Click the link for details, including hail size and wind gusts):

National Weather Service Click to enlarge

The NWS out of Boulder said another one of the main severe threats will likely be supercells moving southeast from Wyoming across Colorado's northeast plains between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Under certain conditions, this may shift from the plains west to the Interstate 25 corridor and Denver metro area, but this is not as likely as the storm hitting the plains.

"There is considerable uncertainty due to the battle of ingredients today," the NWS wrote in its forecast discussion.

By the evening hours, a few thunderstorms are possible across the eastern plains, but they will continue pushing into southern Nebraska and Kansas.

Storm outlook for June 7, 2022 (11 a.m.)

The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoons will continue into Wednesday and Thursday along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor.

