Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks makes an in-person comeback

MORRISON, Colo. — This Easter Sunday, the sunrise service made an in-person come back after going virtual for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the event's 75th year. It's put on by the Colorado Council of Churches. Hundreds of Coloradans came together to worship, sing, and enjoy all that the event has to offer.

"It was really wonderful to see everybody together and just kind of enjoying a service on Easter morning was a great time," said service attendee Michelle Archuleta.

Archuleta said she's a Colorado native, and it's an event she has always wanted to go to.

"It was a beautiful morning, actually. So it's our first time up here, and the sunrise was incredible," added Archuleta.

For the Sanchez family, it was their first year attending the service at Red Rocks. It marked the start of a new tradition.

"I plan to come next year, for sure. It's my first year so I think it was definitely a treat," said Jeremiah Sanchez.

He was there with his family members, including his nephew and niece, Liam and Aylah.

"I liked the church services. I liked the songs too," said Liam.

Executive Director for the Colorado Council of Churches, Adrian Miller, says the organization relies on community donations in order to continue hosting the free event.

It takes between $25,000 to $30,000 to put the event on, but he said donations have gone down due to the pandemic.

So far they've only raised around $16,000 this year. However, people can still donate, by clicking here.