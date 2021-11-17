Eastbound US 36 closed between Strasburg, Byers for fatal crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing over a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of US 36 in Arapahoe County.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said a person reported the crash at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Colorado Department of Transportation

When CSP arrived at the scene, they determined one person had died. That individual has not been identified.

CSP said only one person was in the car at the time of the crash.

Roads were slick in the area Wednesday morning, but it's not clear if that's connected to the crash, Lewis said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.