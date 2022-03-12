Eastbound I-70 will close Sunday between Wolcott and Eagle for estimated 3 hours

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 will close for an estimated three hours from Wolcott to Eagle on Sunday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews need to remove a semi-truck that crashed on the side of the road.

Google Maps

Starting at 8 a.m., eastbound traffic will detour off of I-70 at the Eagle interchange at exit 147. Drivers will be rerouted to U.S. 6 for about 10 miles before they can get back on I-70 at exit 157 in Wolcott.

CDOT stressed that the closure is expected to last about three hours, however the highway may stay closed longer if needed.