Eastbound I-70 fully closed from I-270 to Brighton Boulevard for weekend work

DENVER — Eastbound I-70 is fully closed between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard until 5 a.m. Monday as Central 70 Project work continues.

The closure went into place at 10 p.m. on Friday to allow for final paving operations in the area.

A detour is in place, which takes drivers up I-25, onto I-76 and then to I-270 before getting back onto I-70.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The Central 70 Project is almost finished constructing the new three-mile stretch of the interstate between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

There will be two weekend-long I-70 closures to complete final paving, one in each direction.

Traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July, and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021.

The westbound I-70 closure between I-270 and Colorado Boulevard is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of July 30.

