Eastbound I-70 closed, one westbound lane blocked near Glenwood Springs for serious crash

Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 12, 2021
DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 and one westbound lane remain closed near Glenwood Springs due to a crash with serious injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first reported the crash at 5:34 p.m. It happened just west of Dotsero. The road closure is near Glenwood Springs.

The interstate is expected to be closed for some time, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). There's currently no estimated time of when I-70 will reopen. CSP says Cottonwood Pass is not an alternative route.

Investigators haven't released details on how many vehicles were involved or the circumstances surrounding the crash. CSP says there are "serious injuries involved," but did not provide further details on how many people were hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated.

