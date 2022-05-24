Eastbound I-70 reopens near Watkins after police shooting

DENVER — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for hours near Watkins for a police shooting investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed a shooting occurred in the area of Airpark Road around 3:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office provided limited details, only saying a suspect was critically injured, but stable at an area hospital.

Details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not provided. It's also unclear if any deputies were injured.

Video from the scene shows a pickup truck with damage, a semi-truck and an SUV on scene. There was also a Colorado State Patrol trooper vehicle and Adams County Sheriff's Office vehicle that both had damage.

The Adams County Critical Incident Response Team is responding to the scene for the investigation.

Adams County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of I70 & Watkins. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing. All E/B lanes- I70/ Airpark Rd are closed. Please use alt. routes if you need to travel through this morning. pic.twitter.com/xRhbwU1znP — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 24, 2022

The interstate reopened by 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.