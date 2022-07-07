Eastbound I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a semi crash.

In addition, westbound I-70 is down to one lane, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the interstate will remain closed for an estimated six to eight hours.

The closure starts at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 7, 11am

Drivers needing to get around the crash should take Colorado Highway 13 to US 40 to CO 9.

"It's a beautiful day for the scenic route," CSP added.

CDOT first reported the crash around 9:43 a.m.

No details were immediately available on the crash or injuries.

Click here for Denver7's interactive traffic map.

Prep work is continuing in the canyon to protect infrastructure ahead of future spring and summer slides.