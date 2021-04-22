Eastbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel for major crash

DENVER — A major crash has closed eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said eastbound I-70 is closed at the tunnel, but drivers should expect the closure to be moved back to Silverthorne at Exit 205. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the closure is due to crashes and safety concerns east of the tunnel.

Loveland Pass is impacted by the crash as well.

CSP and CDOT did not provide further details on the crash. It's unclear what caused it, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is hurt. They did not provide an estimated time for reopening.

This story is developing and will be updated.