Eastbound Highway 6 shut down for rock climber rescue

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 27, 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 are closed in Jefferson County as crews work to rescue an injured rock climber.

The closure is from the Jefferson County line to Tunnel 2 on Highway 6.

The sheriff’s office said the climber’s injuries are not life threatening.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Golden Fire Rescue are assisting in the technical rock rescue.

There’s no ETA on when Highway 6 will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

