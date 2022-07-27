Eastbound Highway 6 shut down for rock climber rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 are closed in Jefferson County as crews work to rescue an injured rock climber.

The closure is from the Jefferson County line to Tunnel 2 on Highway 6.

The sheriff’s office said the climber’s injuries are not life threatening.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Golden Fire Rescue are assisting in the technical rock rescue.

There’s no ETA on when Highway 6 will reopen.

EB Hwy 6 is closed from the #Jeffco county line to tunnel 2 for a technical rock rescue - non life threatening injuries to a rock climber. @WestMetroFire & @GoldenCOFire are assisting. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/aAJWKZuh4p — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 27, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.