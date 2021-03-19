C-470 at Alameda reopens after crash involving Jefferson Co. deputy; sheriff's office says roads remain icy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound C-470 closed at W. Alameda Parkway Friday morning due to a crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The highway reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Karyln Tilley, a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy was investigating an abandoned car on the side of the road at the time of the crash Friday morning.

The deputy appeared to have minor injuries, Tilley said. The other driver was evaluated at the scene.

EB C470 closed at Alameda due to accident involving JCSO patrol car and deputy. Injuries appear to be minor. Roads are still very slick in spots. Drive slow, smart and safe. pic.twitter.com/gJ2c99u9Wo — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 19, 2021

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the cash, Tilley said.

Tilley said drivers should know that roads are still icy in spots and it's easy to lose control. She urges drivers to move to another lane when they see emergency vehicles in the road.