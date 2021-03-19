Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

C-470 at Alameda reopens after crash involving Jefferson Co. deputy; sheriff's office says roads remain icy

Deputy had minor injuries
items.[0].image.alt
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved crash_ March 19 2021
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 08:33:48-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound C-470 closed at W. Alameda Parkway Friday morning due to a crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The highway reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Karyln Tilley, a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy was investigating an abandoned car on the side of the road at the time of the crash Friday morning.

The deputy appeared to have minor injuries, Tilley said. The other driver was evaluated at the scene.

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the cash, Tilley said.

Tilley said drivers should know that roads are still icy in spots and it's easy to lose control. She urges drivers to move to another lane when they see emergency vehicles in the road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV