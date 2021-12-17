Eagle County Sheriff's Office team arrested more than 30 people this year involved in drug rings

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — More than 30 people were arrested in Eagle County this year and accused of attempting to traffic illicit narcotics across Colorado, the sheriff's office announced Friday morning.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said its Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, also known as GRANITE, made an impact at the local and national level for stopping felonious drug trafficking. The suspects were stopped both along the Interstate 70 corridor and in the Eagle County community.

In total, deputies arrested more than 30 people this year, and all were connected to drug rings that spanned multiple states. Authorities were able to seize the following in 2021:



15.5 pounds of cocaine

54 pounds of heroin

95 pounds of methamphetamine

16 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills

176 pounds of marijuana

These drugs totaled about $97,875, the sheriff's office said.

This included the high-profile arrest of Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, who is a minor league baseball player. He was arrested in March after police found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffle bag.

The GRANITE team was not able to work together in 2020 due to the pandemic, but came together in January with a K-9 team and detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department, the sheriff's office said. The team is also made of investigators and experts in crowd control, human trafficking, homicides and more.