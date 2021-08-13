Eagle County Sheriff's Office looking for man charged with sexual assault on a child

DENVER – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man charged earlier this year with sexual assault on a child who now faces new charges in connection with the investigation but who has not appeared in court after posting bond.

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel, 50, of Avon was arrested in June in Eagle County on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, attempted sexual assault of a child and internet luring of a child.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile girl reported to her stepfather she had been sexually assaulted “a few years prior,” and investigators uncovered text messages between Portillo Curiel that allegedly acknowledged past sexual assaults and discussions about meeting up again.

Deputies accosted him when he was to meet the juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office, and found he “had items with him that would have been used to facilitate further sexual acts and assaults.”

Portillo Curiel posted a $50,000 bond in July while investigators were still serving search warrants in the case. The materials uncovered led to a new arrest warrant for Portillo Curiel being issued on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and promotion of obscenity to a minor.

He also missed an Aug. 12 court date, leading to another warrant being issued for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Portillo Curiel was last known to be in the Avon area on Aug. 7.

An unidentified person has offered a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to Portillo Curiel’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-328-8525 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

