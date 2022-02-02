Eagle County authorities trying to ID skier suspected of crashing into teen at Beaver Creek

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Eagle County are working to identify a skier who crashed into a 13-year-old at Beaver Creek Ski Resort, leaving the teen with several injuries.

The collision occurred in the Bachelor Gulch area on Sunday around 2 p.m., according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The teen had been making S turns near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, right above the Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express Lift. He later told authorities that he saw a man heading straight toward him and skiing very fast and seemingly out of control, according to the sheriff's office. The man then hit the teen.

The teen's juvenile friend was behind him, and his adult family friend was farther down the mountain. Neither saw the collision. The family friend hiked back up the mountain to the injured teen, according to the sheriff's office.

The two people with the injured teen said a man stopped briefly to say he was sorry and then left.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 60s. He had sunspots on his face and no facial hair. He was wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket and had a black helmet. His goggles had a red strap and purple lenses, and his skis were green and black, the sheriff's office said.

The teen had several injuries including a broken clavicle.

According to Colorado law, any skier involved in a collision with another person that results in an injury is required to leave their name and address with ski patrol or the injured person.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect and assist the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation. Anybody with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.