Eagle County authorities say suspect may have started December wildland fire

MINTURN, Colo. — Authorities in Eagle County say they believe a suspect or suspects intentionally set a wildland fire south of Minturn in December, and are now asking if the public saw anything suspicious in the area.

In early December, first responders were dispatched to a wildland fire off of Tigiwon Road off of Highway 24 south of Minturn. When they arrived, they quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Fire investigators found several clues that indicated the fire had been set intentionally, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, along with investigators, is now asking the community for any information about the fire. They specifically want to know if the public saw any suspicious activity around where the fire burned.

Anybody with relevant information is asked to call Deputy Scott Peterson at the sheriff's office at 970-376-7055. To remain anonymous, call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or submit a tip online here. Tips that lead to an arrest and indictment can lead to up to a $1,000 reward.