E. Colfax closed near Children's Hospital in Aurora after truck hit pedestrian bridge

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 25, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — All lanes of E. Colfax Avenue are closed between Victor Street and Ursula Street after a large truck struck a pedestrian bridge, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said the entire road, which is just south of Children's Hospital Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus, will likely remain closed for hours.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

An engineer with the City of Aurora will assess the damage, as well as other experts.

No other details were immediately available.

