DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sending a message of support after the New Year’s Eve Douglas County shooting, recording a video for Deputy Jeff Pelle.

Pelle, 32, was injured, along with deputies Mike Doyle, Taylor Davis, and Castle Rock officer Tom O’Donnell, in the New Year’s Eve ambush that took the life of Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29.

The Douglas County deputy — son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle — was released from the hospital five days ago, the last of the four injured to be released.

Pelle shared The Rock's heartfelt video on his Twitter account Wednesday.

“I want to wish you well. I want to wish you well in your recovery,” he said, adding he had been following the story.

Pelle tweeted the video made his day and thanked him for the support. “I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!!”

Watch the video below: