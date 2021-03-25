Dumb Friends League opens new shelter in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — The Dumb Friends League (DFL) is holding a virtual grand opening for its newest shelter in Alamosa on Thursday.

The Dumb Friends League San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa will care for lost, stray, abandoned and relinquished cats and dogs. It will offer pet adoptions, cat spaying and neuter programs, DFL said.

The center was built to address the need for animal-related services in the San Luis Valley. It will care for an expected 2,500 pets per year.

A gift from longtime Dumb Friends League supporter Henry Roath was a major help in the construction of the shelter, DFL said. Animal Assistance Foundation and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also aided with grants to support construction and operational costs. The project broke ground on June 19, 2020.

Katie Parker, vice president of operations, said everybody involved is excited about this work, and to provide a safe place for pets.

“We’re also eager to understand the needs of this community — and adjust to meet them,” Parker said.

A virtual grand opening is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday. It will be livestreamed on the Dumb Friends League Facebook page. Click here to learn more about the center.